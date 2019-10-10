Boulet Brothers
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Get ready to see all your favorite spooky queens from the reality show including some contestants from the all new Season 3 of Dragula. All ages welcome. Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm. There will be a 20-minute intermission. Presented by Murray & Peter. Get tour info at www.DragFans.com. $124.50-$27.25.
