press release: Saturday, February 10, 7-11pm, Exhibition Hall

Madison’s Hottest 21 and Up Event

Back by popular demand, BOUNCE! The only event in town featuring giant inflatables, interactive games, music, and cocktails. For adults ONLY! Are you ready to break out your inner child?

Inflatable activities include giant hamster balls, monster obstacle course, boulder dash, disco dome and so much more! Be sure to capture the night’s fun with a free photo booth souvenir.

★ GIANT INFLATABLES & GAMES

★ PHOTO BOOTHS

★ CASH BARS