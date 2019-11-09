press release: USA | 109 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Corky, a tough female ex-con and her lover Violet concoct a scheme to steal millions of stashed mob money and pin the blame on Violet's crooked boyfriend Caesar.

"Some caper movies build suspense, while others tweak the genre with tongue lancing cheek. But this lesbian caper pic often pulls off both feats in the same scene, even simultaneously," - Mike Clark, USA Today