Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how

press release: Understanding and setting boundaries are hard skills often accompanied by shame, guilt, and fear. Learn the various types of inter- and intrapersonal boundaries and where those need to be for you to be able to live your best life. We will explore methods in how to then set, evolve and maintain boundaries that work for and allow you to break free from the pressures pushed upon you. The importance here is being true to yourself and getting out of the pressures of 'supposed to' in order to find what works for you.