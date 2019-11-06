Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how

Google Calendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00 iCalendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Understanding and setting boundaries are hard skills often accompanied by shame, guilt, and fear. Learn the various types of inter- and intrapersonal boundaries and where those need to be for you to be able to live your best life. We will explore methods in how to then set, evolve and maintain boundaries that work for and allow you to break free from the pressures pushed upon you. The importance here is being true to yourself and getting out of the pressures of 'supposed to' in order to find what works for you.

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
608-246-4547
Google Calendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00 iCalendar - Boundaries & Barriers: the what, why & how - 2019-11-06 18:15:00