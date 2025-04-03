media release: Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a peer-to-peer fundraising event that is fun for companies and community members to engage in. (Teams of 4-6 people are formed, and the team and individuals set fundraising goals. Team members raise money from co-workers, friends, and family.) As a thank you for the team’s support and enthusiasm, Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts fun, celebratory bowling parties at bowling centers on various nights and various locations to congratulate each team’s fundraising goals! Bowl-A-Vard on April 3, Spare Time on April 9, and Schwoeglers on April 17, all from 6-8pm. There's also a Big/Little session from 2-4 pm, on April 5 at Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg. Visit our event website to learn more and sign up!