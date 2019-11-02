Bowling Bash
Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes 444 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Join the Junior League of Madison at Bowling Bash, an event benefiting The Ronald McDonald House!
Bowling Bash will be at Schwoegler's Park Towne Lanes in Madison, Saturday, November 2, from 7-10pm. Tickets are $50/person or $250 for a lane of 6. Ticket sales are live! Purchase yours today at https://www.juniorleagueofmadison.org/bowling-bash!
Info
Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes 444 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation