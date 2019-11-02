press release: Join the Junior League of Madison at Bowling Bash, an event benefiting The Ronald McDonald House!

Bowling Bash will be at Schwoegler's Park Towne Lanes in Madison, Saturday, November 2, from 7-10pm. Tickets are $50/person or $250 for a lane of 6. Ticket sales are live! Purchase yours today at https://www.juniorleagueofmadison.org/bowling-bash!