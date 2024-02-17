Boxing Day, Snag, RiotNine, Or Does It Explode, Mio Min Mio

× Expand courtesy Or Does It Explode? The band Or Does It Explode? Or Does It Explode?

media release: Don’t Be Afraid, You’re Going To Be My Valentine!

Or Does It Explode and Arthur Presents brings a post-Valentine’s Day emo/post-hardcore/skramz extravaganza to the High Noon Saloon on Feb 17. With a Valentine’s Day theme, the show includes Boxing Day, Snag, RiotNine, Or Does It Explode, and Mio Min Mio.

Snag are staples of the Milwaukee music scene, but they have garnered national attention with the recent release of a split with Coma Regala titled MMXXIII, which has been met with rave reviews. “It’s a huge, clangorous, passionate track with tingly Slint-style guitar stuff and a ferocious bottom-end churn. It’s pretty amazing how these guys make frantic basement music sound epic and majestic.” – Stereogum, in reference to the song “On The Human Condition”

RiotNine also originates from Milwaukee and has likewise gathered national recognition with their recent EP release, Death Before Detransition. “Sharp guitar sounds and precise production are a constant across the EP, but the band’s skills shine through whenever they go outside the box… It is not only well-done, but it also fits sonically, elevating RIOTNINE from standard DIY emo to real up-and-comers in their scene.” –Vanyaland.com

…or Does it Explode? are Madison stalwarts and hit “international” acclaim when their recent release, The Medium is the Message, was included in the 50 best albums of 2023 by Italian ezine, Rockambula.com. “At first listen it could easily be a Dischord classic, from Fugazi to Hoover, but this is 2023 and there's a lot of meat, from the bizarre finishes of Polvo, to American shoegaze, from Nineties emo to June of 44.” –Rockambula.com

Boxing Day and Mio Min Mio are relatively new Madison bands—both forming in 2023—but have quickly made names for themselves on the local scene, the latter including local show promoter Arthur Machado.

For all those lovers out there, for all those lonely souls looking for a community and connection, come out to the High Noon Saloon on February 17 and experience some of the best regional emo/post-hardcore, and skramz!

