Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Open House

press release: Urban Land Interests is donating a prime location on Capitol Square to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. The space at 1 N Pinckney Street will become home to Feeding The Youth and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County, and will function as a volunteer center for the Club and training space for nonprofits. BGCDC will work with nonprofit organizations and small minority owned businesses to host events and pop-up shops in the retail portion of the building.

“We are thankful for Urban Land Interest for donating this space and very excited for our community partners,” says Michael Johnson, President and CEO of BGCDC. “We are committed to doing some phenomenal things here.”

On Friday, April 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the public is invited to attend the grand opening of the space. There will be opportunity to meet the Boys & Girls Clubs team and tour the office space. Refreshments will be donated by Tim Metcalfe, President of Metcalfe’s Markets, and Michelle Clasen, owner of Clasen European Bakery.

Following the grand opening, the BGCDC is also hosting an Easter Basket Giveaway for pre-registered recipients. Volunteers will assemble and hand out the Easter baskets, which were made possible by donations from Tim Metcalfe, President of Metcalfe’s Markets, Michelle Clasen, owner of Clasen European Bakery, and Erin Vranas, owner of Yips Yogurt Chips.

The lot at 1 N Pinckney Street was originally occupied by the American House Hotel, owned and operated by one of Madison’s first Black businessman, Beverly Jefferson. After the hotel burned down in 1868, the current building was built in 1871 and would become home to Park Savings Bank and then American Exchange Bank. Most recently, it housed the American Family Dreambank, a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, until they moved a few blocks down.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, or to donate, please visit www.bgcdc.org/donate.)