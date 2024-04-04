1 pm Thursdays, 4/4-25

media release: Changes in brain health, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, are one of the greatest health and societal challenges facing Wisconsin communities. Despite the benefits of engaging in brain health promoting activities, readily accessible, evidence guided programming can be hard to come by! Since 2019, the Gilmore-Bykovskyi Brain Health Team has partnered with MSCR to deliver the Brain andBody Fitness Program. They provide this program through volunteer efforts of faculty, staff, and students at no cost to participants. Through Brain and Body Fitness, They aim to provide research informed education on ways to maintain brain health and engage in brain and physical exercises. For the second year in a row, They are expanding their program to collaborate with Madison Senior Center for a four-part series. We hope you will join us! Call MSC at 608-266-6581.Free.