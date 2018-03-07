RSVP for The Brain-Gut-Microbiome Axis

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Just as the soil microorganisms affect the health of our planet, our internal microbiota play important roles in our health and vitality. Explore the "forgotten organ" of human gut flora/fauna with herbalist Kathleen Raven Wildwood. She will explore the roles microbes play in nutrient absorption, mood, cognition and pain. Come learn about foods, herbs, and lifestyle choices that promote a healthy internal ecosystem. Kathleen will also demonstrate how to make simple lacto-fermented vegetables.

Wednesday, March 14, 6:30-8 pm

Registration deadline: March 7

Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-17

608-246-4550
608-246-4550
