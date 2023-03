press release: The Brain Health Listening Session will include a presentation by Ellen Taylor from the Dane County ARDC on Brain Health Awareness. Participants will receive a dinner, a small gift bag, and a $25 gift card for attending. There is a limit of 40 participants, so register to attend ASAP. Separate reservation is required for each attendee. Visit https://outreachmadisonlgbt. org/brainhealth to register. Registration is free. Contact kristim@lgbtoutreach.org or (608)255-8582 ext. 617 with questions/concerns.