media release: Cairasu: All Things Alzheimer’s is thrilled to announce the upcoming Brain Health Summit, taking place on June 1, 2024, from 9:30 AM to Noon, on Zoom. This community event brings together world-renowned experts, researchers, and thought leaders in the field of neuroscience and brain health, including Dr. Nathaniel Chin from the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, and Lisa Simpson from the UW Health Center for Wellness.

"The Brain Health Summit is not just an event, but a milestone in our collective efforts to prioritize brain health. It provides a unique platform for experts to share their knowledge and for participants to gain a deeper understanding of neurological wellness." - Fatou Ceesay, founder and president of Cairasu

The Brain Health Summit aims to foster a rich discussion about the latest advancements in brain health, explore new research findings, and share practical strategies for maintaining and improving cognitive function. Participants will have the chance to learn about cutting-edge developments, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and network with professionals in the field.

We encourage all those interested in brain health - healthcare professionals, caregivers, educators, and the public - to join us for what promises to be a transformative morning of learning and connection.

Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of brain health and join the conversation about how we can all lead healthier, more cognitively vibrant lives. Save the date for June 1, 2024!

Registration for the event is now open and free of cost. https://tinyurl.com/ BrainHealthSummit24