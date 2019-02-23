press release: CALLING ALL HISTORY BUFFS, SCIENCE GEEKS & ENVIRONMENTAL EINSTEINS!

The Brainiac Bowl is a lively science, history, culture and pop trivia contest in which teams match wits against each other and raise funds for environmental education programs for students of all ages at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. Although there is passionate competition, trivia questions are varied on topic and level of difficulty so no one has to be a true “brainiac” to participate.

This extraordinary evening of high‐spirited fun features:

A delicious, catered dinner by Heritage Catering , decadent desserts and a cash bar

Raffles for fantastic prize packages

Spirited trivia challenge for the Brainiac Bowl Championship and the infamous “pulsating” brain trophy

A Crazy Costume contest with cool prizes – get into the spirit by wearing individual or team costumes (optional but encouraged)

Chance for bragging rights as the winner of the “Prove You’re A Brain” and “Butts & Brains” contests

Opportunity to network with, and match your wits against, Madison’s smart movers and shakers—and your garden variety Einsteins

Photo op with your team and our wild and wacky emcee, the mesmerizing meteorologist, Steve Goldberg

Get into the spirit of the evening by wearing wacky individual or team costumes to compete in the Crazy Costume contest. The trivia contest will challenge your mind and get your competitive and creative juices flowing. Form a team of eight of your friends or colleagues. Don’t have a team? We’ll match you up with like-minded folks for an unforgettable evening of friendly competitive revelry.

For registration and tickets: http://aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org/event/brainiac-bowl-2019/

For more information, please contact Graham Washburn at (608) 216-9379 or graham@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.