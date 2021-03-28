ONLINE: Brandi Carlile

× Expand Sachyn Mital Brandi Carlile and band.

media release: Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will perform a special livestream concert from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium Sunday, March 28 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT. The show, which is Carlile’s first full-band performance since before the pandemic, will broadcast via Veeps with a portion of ticket sales benefitting two organizations—The Rainey Day Fund and Fanny’s School of Music—with all remaining proceeds supporting Carlile’s band and crew.

Tickets for the show are on-sale now with two purchase options: general admission and a bundle that includes a pre-order of Carlile’s forthcoming memoir, Broken Horses. Full ticket details can be found at brandicarlile.veeps.com.

Out April 6 via Crown—an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC—Broken Horses tells Carlile’s own story, opening up about the events of her life that have shaped her music, and the music that has shaped her life, and is already receiving widespread advance acclaim:

“Throughout the narrative, Carlile shows acute grace and clarity as she follows her navigation of certain rites of passage….With plenty more likely to come, the memoir ends on a high note. An intimate, life-affirming look at a musician whose artistic journey is far from over.”

—Kirkus Reviews (*starred review*)