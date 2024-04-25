media release: Brass Knuckles is a 6-piece brass and percussion ensemble proudly centered in Madison, Wisconsin. The group is extremely versatile, playing music of many different styles to suit the diverse events they are called to perform at, which include formal concerts, swing dances, parades, various festivals, weddings, educational events, funerals, and many others.

From renaissance to jazz, blues, classical, contemporary pop charts, and original compositions, the “Knucks” have something to every audience.

http://www. brassknucklesquintet.com/