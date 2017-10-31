Brass Tacks, Shotdown, Lil Bobby Bleed One Man Band, Knuckel Drager

press release:Halloween Bash Cancer Benefit: To all the ghouls, ghosts, vampires, and werewolves we know and love, this is your invitation to join us on Halloween Night for a benefit show in support of Chris, Jocelyn, and Fury.

On Tuesday, October 31, the doors at the High Noon open at 6:00 for a pre-show gathering, silent auction raffle and 50/50 drawings. Knuckle Drager will play at 8:00 followed Shotdown and Brass Tacks. There will be a $10 suggested donation at the door.

Brass Tacks: "Madison, Wisconsin's own. I love their Rock & Roll Oi! sound and wish more bands played around with that sound. They at time sound like the Bruisers which is a good thing. The song Ain't Gonna Win has the intro from The Simpsons which still makes me laugh. The songs are written well and the lyrics are good and angry. My problem with the record is the drumming... just seems off to me and that is what is keeping this album from having a higher rating. Everything else is really good and near a classic.These songs are so great live this band goes out and kills it on every live show. Please do yourself a favor and go check out this band live. Like I said before there are some problems with the drum sound. With that said, it is still a album you should have in your collection. Their cover of Rose Tattoo's Nice Boys is a fucking hammer. And they easly have one of the best Skrewdriver covers ever! Songs like For All I Care Skinhead Rock & Roll, Trudge onwards, and Wisconsin Hooligans are some of the best ever written. The album is filled with great songs and the guitar sound is great." - Oi! Of America

Knuckel Drager's first show was in June 1997 at the New Loft on Fairchild St. in Madison and after 20 years we've made it all the way over to the 800 block of E. Washington Ave.! with a few hundred stops in between ! with the return of local Regressive Metal merchants WIFE and Madison's low budget original Roboman. Plus the finest DJing thoughout the night!