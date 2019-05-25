Brat Fest Bun Run
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
START TIMES
10K Bun Run: 8:00 am
5K Bun Run: 8:05 am
5K Dog Jog: 8:10 am
The Packet Pick Up and Walk Up Registration will take place at the START/FINISH LINE area on Friday from 1-6 pm and from 6:00-7:45 am on Saturday. The 5K/10K Run and the Dog Jog will start and finish in the center of the festival grounds.
