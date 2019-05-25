Brat Fest Bun Run

START TIMES

10K Bun Run: 8:00 am

5K Bun Run: 8:05 am

5K Dog Jog: 8:10 am

The Packet Pick Up and Walk Up Registration will take place at the START/FINISH LINE area on Friday from 1-6 pm and from 6:00-7:45 am on Saturday. The 5K/10K Run and the Dog Jog will start and finish in the center of the festival grounds.