Brave Space

media release: Immerse yourself in an enchanting circus adventure within a cozy tent. Witness a world of wonder unfold from a simple fabric puddle as an all-female troupe of bold acrobats captivates you with mesmerizing juggling, Cyr wheel spins, breathtaking duo trapeze acts, unique rope performances, and awe-inspiring feats of balance and strength. Trust is key in this limited 100-person experience as audience and performers co-create the show. Be prepared to sit, stand and roam in this interactive spectacle, where community and wonder merge for a fleeting, magical moment.

Fringe Festival: Kick off the New Year with a dive into the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the world's largest arts festival, it offers a kaleidoscope of talent and spectacle. Our three-day mini-festival showcases top acts from last year, including cutting-edge theater, side-splitting comedy, mesmerizing drag and jaw-dropping cirque acts. Join us for one performance or delight in all five. You’ll get a glimpse into the electrifying energy of the Fringe, with the best of the best straight from the stages that set Edinburgh ablaze.