media release: Tickets: $35 each.

Combining the essential elements of pop, Broadway, the West End and opera. Geoff Sewell and Simone Lanham co-founded Amici Forever, the world’s first opera band in 2002, which went on to sell over 3.5 million albums worldwide and have two Number 1 albums. Following the success and fan base enjoyed by Amici Forever, Geoff and Simone created BRAVO Amici, which includes original cast member and tenor Geoff Sewell, in 2010. BRAVO Amici consists of two sopranos and three tenors, from Broadway, the West End and opera. A tenor from New Zealand, Sewell is a multi-platinum selling international recording artist, known as one of the creators of the world’s first “pop-opera” group. A revolutionary in the pop and classical genres, Sewell has continued to push boundaries in the music industry.

BRAVO Amici have wowed audiences all over the world, from London to LA, Miami to Moscow, St. Moritz to Sardinia, New York to New Zealand. Combining the essential elements of classical crossover - pop, Broadway, the West End and opera - this group of endlessly talented friends and stage stars melt hearts and blow minds in every theater they perform, becoming a worldwide phenomenon over the years. With a show that not only entertains and excites audiences, but also connects with them on a deeper level. You can guarantee it's a concert you'll never forget because of how they made you FEEL.

“The world will be better for this…” "they sang (from “Man of La Mancha”) and it was like a prophecy summing up the next two hours. What a brilliant performance – pop music saturated with bravura; Broadway songs sung a la opera; opera offered for Every Man rather than the black tie crowd."......Christine Wiese of the Rosemary Clausen Center

Website: https://www.bravoamici.com/

Tickets are available online at www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at (608)561-6093