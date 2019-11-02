Free classes: kids 9 am, adults 10 am, 11/2, Gracie Barra, 3224 University Ave.

press release: Gracie Barra, Jiu-Jitsu, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, BJJ, Self-Defense Classes for Adults, Teens, Kids, and Women. Our head coach, Cristiano Ribeiro is a 5th Degree Black Belt from Manaus, Brazil. He has over 20 years as a black belt and over 26 years of being a successful competitor and coach. Our Women’s class instructor, National Champion, Julie Ribeiro. Our team and our family looks forward to bringing the legacy of Gracie Barra to the Madison Area and introducing who we are and what we do for everybody.