Break Free from Incontinence & Pelvic Floor Disorders

press release: Most of us have questions about personal topics that aren’t often addressed – like bladder and bowel leakage and pelvic organ prolapse. These conditions are common, especially as we get older, but they are not inevitable.

Please join us for an evening of conversation with UW Health Women’s Pelvic Wellness physician team and pelvic floor physical therapists from UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, and Capitol Physical Therapy to learn how you can prevent or control symptoms.

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 • 6-8 pm, Goodman Community Center – Evjue Room D, 149 Waubesa Street. RSVP at obgyn.wisc.edu/Community-talks or call (608) 417-4248