Break Free from Incontinence & Pelvic Floor Disorders

press release: If you’re like most women, you have A LOT of questions about personal topics that aren’t often discussed. It’s time to start talking!

Join us for refreshments and conversation about something our mothers, sisters and girlfriends never explained: Pelvic Floor Disorders (PFDs). Although problems with incontinence, bladder or bowel control and pelvic organ prolapse are common, they are not inevitable. Invite your friends and join UW Health Women’s Pelvic Wellness physicians and pelvic floor physical therapists from UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter to learn how you can prevent or control symptoms.

Sign up today for one of our free talks and join us for refreshments and conversation.

Presenters include urogynecologists Heidi Brown, MD, Dobie Giles, MD and Christine Heisler, MD as well as urologist Sarah McAchran, MD. Hosted by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Department of Urology.

Attendees can choose between two dates and locations. The topics covered will be the same at both.