press release: Join us for the Watertown Agri-Business Club's annual Breakfast on the Farm on Father's Day weekend! This year's breakfast will be hosted by McFarlandale Dairy located at N302 County Road K Watertown, WI 53098 on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 7 AM - 12:30 PM.

Come and enjoy a delicious breakfast including scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, cheese, milk, orange juice, coffee and ice cream! In addition you will have the opportunity to tour a modern dairy barn, birthing area and petting zoo! There will be live music featuring the Gary Beal Band and over 100 raffle prizes!

**Shuttle buses will be available from Farm and Fleet parking lot, with a short 2-3 minute drive to the farm!

Adult tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door, children 6-10 years old are $3 in advance and $4 at the door, 5 and under eat FREE!

Tickets are available from any Agri-Business Club member and several locations including: Ace Hardware in Watertown, BMO Harris Bank in Watertown, Bank of Lake Mills and Watertown, Detjen's Northern Trails, Glenn's Market, ISB Bank at all locations, Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, Mid-State Equipment in Watertown, Partnership Bank in Watertown, State Bank of Reeseville and Watertown, TBE Trailers in Watertown and Vita Plus in Lake Mills and Waupun Equipment in Watertown.