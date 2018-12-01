$6 adults/$4 children

press release: Northside Business Association's Breakfast with Santa: Bringing smiles to over 400 children each year, this annual food drive and fundraiser will take place at Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club on Sat., Dec. 1, 2018. Over the past 17 years, Breakfast with Santa has raised over $50,000 and collected hundreds of pounds of food for three Northside food pantries: The River, Bread of Life and Lakeview Lutheran. Through their combined programs, these three pantries serve over 1,700 families and distribute in excess of 75,000 pounds of food every week!