RSVP for Breakfast with the Birds

press release: Join us before the zoo opens to the public for a special Breakfast with the Animals program. The early bird gets the worm! Join us for a hot breakfast (worms not included), then discover our tropical aviary and observe some feathered friends get a special morning treat. This program is appropriate for everyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.

8:00am – 9:30 am, Nov. 5; RSVP by Nov. 1

$40