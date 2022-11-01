RSVP for Breakfast with the Birds

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Join us before the zoo opens to the public for a special Breakfast with the Animals program. The early bird gets the worm! Join us for a hot breakfast (worms not included), then discover our tropical aviary and observe some feathered friends get a special morning treat. This program is appropriate for everyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.

8:00am – 9:30 am, Nov. 5; RSVP by Nov. 1

$40

Info

Kids & Family, Special Interests
608-258-9490
