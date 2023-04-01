× Expand River Food Pantry A past Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny event. A past Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny event.

media release: Saturday, April 1, 8:00–10:30am, The River Food Pantry (2201 Darwin Rd)

“Everybunny” is invited to Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny on April 1 at The River Food Pantry! This drive-thru event will offer pancakes, eggs, meat, fruit, milk, and juice for the whole family.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping around taking photos with cars and giving children free goodie bags filled with treats and fun activities. Children must be present to receive a goodie bag.

Once again, this will be a pay-what-you-can event. Proceeds will benefit The River—Dane County’s busiest food pantry.

“Last year, this wonderful Northside celebration brought so much ‘hoppy-ness’ to our community and raised $2,800 for our pantry!” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River. “We can’t wait for another morning filled with smiles, hugs, and high fives with our favorite bunny.”

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and distribute meals and goodie bags. To sign up, please contact Helen at helen@riverfoodpantry.org.