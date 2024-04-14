Breakfast with the Cast

media release: Get ready to be swept away into a world of magic and romance as Sun Prairie West High School presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. This timeless tale of love and transformation will captivate audiences of all ages with its enchanting story and unforgettable music.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Performances: Dates: April 19, 20, 26, 27, 7:00 p.m.; matinee: April 21 & April 28 (includes American Sign Language interpretation), 2:00 p.m.

Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center, 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, and members of the military. They can be purchased online at SPPerformingarts.org or by calling 608-478-1725. Children 2 and under sitting on a lap are free.

In addition to the above performances, Sun Prairie West is thrilled to offer two additional opportunities for kids to engage with the magic of Beauty and the Beast.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Kids Camp: Saturday, April 13, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Participants: Kindergarten–5th-Grade Students

Kindergarten through 5th-grade students are invited to join the cast and crew of Sun Prairie West's production for a fun-filled morning at the Beauty and the Beast Kids Camp. Participants will learn a song and dance from the musical, get an insider's look at their local high school theater, explore backstage and behind the scenes, and showcase their talents in a small performance. Participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. with pick-up at 12:00 p.m. The performance will begin at 11:45. Pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt, craft, grand tour of the Performing Arts Center, snacks, and one free ticket to any Beauty and the Beast show. $35.00 per participant.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Breakfast with the Cast: Sunday, April 14, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join the cast of Beauty and the Beast for a magical morning featuring a delicious breakfast prepared by Sun Prairie West's ProStart students. Enjoy performances of select songs from the show, capture memories in a photo booth with your favorite characters, participate in an autograph session, and unleash your creativity with a themed craft. Come dressed in your favorite costume for a morning of fun for all ages! $15 per Parent; $10 for 1st Child; $5 for each additional Child. Ages 2 and under are free.

Important Notes: Children must be accompanied by an adult. Highchairs will not be available.