Breaking the Cycle

media release: F﻿ilmed in 2017, the director of Halden prison in Norway examines the differences between its more humane prison system and the prison systems in the United States, leading us to draw conclusions about what contributes to great rehabilitation of prisoners.

A﻿ dinner will be served with a panel discussion following the film.

F﻿ilm is sponsored by MOSES Ministry Team and Expo (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing) of Madison.