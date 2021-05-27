Breaking the Silence

media release: Join student leaders in MMSD as they speak to the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth in Madison and beyond. Together, we can end cultural silencing of the LGBTQIA+ community! Attend in-person at the Doyle Building or watch the live stream on the JMM Gender Equity Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/jmmgenderequityassociation/

In-Person Logistics:

-We will have some tents to shelter folx from the rain

-COVID symptom screening required at event or on online form: https://forms.gle/qvLXZw7nEja134D36

-Masks, Social distancing of 6ft required

-We recommend bringing a chair, umbrella, and raincoat.

-Guests may park in blue parking spots in the Doyle lot