A Breakthrough Dance Company rehearsal in 2019.

media release: Interested in joining Breakthrough Dance Company? Come check out the company during our public rehearsal! We will hold an informational meeting to provide a brief overview of the company, and then you are invited to join current company members for a rehearsal.

Pre-registration is required! Please message us on social media or email us at breakthroughdc@gmail.com to register, and we will send you more information about the public rehearsal and our COVID safety protocols.

Based in Madison, Breakthrough Dance Company is a non-competitive, no-auditions dance company for adults. Our members have a range of dance backgrounds. No dance experience is required to join. Our goals are to develop as dancers, grow as choreographers, and connect with our community. We currently hold most rehearsals in-person with some rehearsals virtually. This is a free event.

Wednesday, January 12

6:30-7:00 – Informational meeting and Q&A

7:00-9:00 – Breakthrough rehearsal

Contact Info:

breakthroughdc@gmail.com

breakthroughdance.weebly.com

facebook.com/ breakthroughdancecompany

https://www.instagram.com/ breakthrough_dance_company/