press release: Breakthrough (2019). Starring Marcel Ruiz, Topher Grace and Sarah Constible. When her 14‑year old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed. Her steadfast belief inspire those around her to continue to pray for his recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. Biography, Drama. PG. 116 minutes