Breath & Walking Meditation

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join us for an evening dedicated to community building, as well as breath and walking meditation. Meditators of all experience levels, new and seasoned, are welcome. A circle of chairs will be provided for the meditation session.

***

Rainbow Circle is a lay community in the Plum Village tradition of Buddhism. Our goal is to build a supportive community that gives wings to our meditation practices. We invite you to join us, make new friends, and enjoy the shared practices of breath, love, and walking meditation.  

Free

Info

