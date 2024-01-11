Breath & Walking Meditation

media release: Join us for an evening dedicated to community building, as well as breath and walking meditation. Meditators of all experience levels, new and seasoned, are welcome. A circle of chairs will be provided for the meditation session.

***

Rainbow Circle is a lay community in the Plum Village tradition of Buddhism. Our goal is to build a supportive community that gives wings to our meditation practices. We invite you to join us, make new friends, and enjoy the shared practices of breath, love, and walking meditation.

Free