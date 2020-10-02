media release: One of Madison’s oldest landmarks will also host the city’s only haunted house this year. Every Friday and Saturday in October starting on October 2, Breese Stevens Field will be transformed into “Breese Screamins Field,” a home of safe, socially-distanced, outdoor, haunted horror. In accordance with a safety plan approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County, attendees must have a ticket for a reserved time, with limited numbers going through the stadium at a time. Masks will be required to be worn at all times.

Performers will be located inside a structure behind a glass wall in the stadium with attendees exploring the experience completely outside the structure, resulting in no physical interaction with the haunters. The haunted area will feature themed rooms, including one for Madison’s pro soccer team, Forward Madison FC. A thorough sanitization plan will be executed throughout the entire event.

Breese Stevens Field President Vern Stenman is excited to explore the darker side of the stadium. “We had heard a lot of stories about the hauntings occuring at the stadium when we took over operations as well as from staff over the years,” Stenman said. “ Doors opening by themselves, lights flickering on and off, there are definitely spirits of Madison’s past at Breese.”

All tickets will be sold online. The customer must choose a date and reservation time when purchasing tickets. There will be eight reservation times and 25 spots for each. Attendees should not arrive more than 5 minutes before their scheduled time. Ticket packages will be as follows:

General Admission: $19.00

Spooky Happy Hour from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm nightly: complimentary beverage with the purchase of a ticket

TICKETS: https://btec-- screaminsfield.square.site/