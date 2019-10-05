Breezy Hill Bluegrass Band, Hillary Klug, Heather Berry & Tony Mabe

press release: Gospel & Bluegrass Show at the Meyer Barn

Saturday, October 5, 2019: Gates open at noon with music from 1 - 6 pm. In addition to the three excellent bands, there will be a face painting artist, bubble blowing station, two different themed photo booths, and four food carts: Papa's BBQ, Alpine Ridge Orchard Cart serving hot and cold cider and cider donuts, Capelle's Cuisine, & Pudgey's.

The bands:

- Breezy Hill Bluegrass Band from Wisconsin: Great bluegrass * Gospel from Wisconsin!

- Hillary Klug from Nashville: up & coming star with a huge internet following!

- Heather Berry & Tony Mabe from North Carolina: Accomplished bluegrass duo!