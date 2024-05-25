Brenda Cardenas, Nickole Brown, Catherine Jagoe, Heather Swan

media release: Join us on Saturday, May 25, at 7:00 PM as poets Brenda Cardenas, Nickole Brown, Catherine Jagoe, and Heather Swan read poems celebrating some of the smallest creatures in our ecosystem and illuminating how we are all deeply interconnected...humans, frogs, birds, and fungi. Cardenas, Brown (who will be joining through Zoom), and Jagoe are featured in Swan's new nonfiction book Where the Grass Still Sings: Stories of Insects and Interconnection. In the Project Space, enjoy the insect artworks by John Hitchcock, Jenny Angus, Tilly Woodward, and Lea Bradovich.