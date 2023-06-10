Brennen Leigh
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
media release: Brennen Leigh is an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player, and singer whose to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status. Her songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell, Sunny Sweeney, Charley Crockett, and many others. She takes the stage on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 pm.
