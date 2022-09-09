media release: In a genre defined by the credo “three chords and the truth,” Brett Eldredge is about to set a new bar with his forthcoming album, Songs About You, due June 17. Candid in its approach and backed by an uncluttered, minimalistic soundscape, each of the 12 co-written songs finds the Warner Music Nashville artist getting raw and unfiltered in a way rarely attempted in country music – or anywhere else. The LP shines a light on themes like fear and desire, a public struggle with anxiety and his newfound appreciation for self-acceptance. And yet, despite the understated arrangements and live horns, the album’s defining characteristic is still Eldredge’s cavernous, signature vocal.