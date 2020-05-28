ONLINE: Brett Newski

press release: Join Vivent Health this Thursday (5/28) at 7:00 p.m. for a special Rock the Stream musical event to benefit our Milwaukee food pantry. Rock the Stream is a weekly streaming event where a musical artist plays from home to raise awareness and resources for a local non-profit. Tune in with musician Brett Newski and consider making a donation to Vivent Health, which will support the needs of our food pantry. Our Champions continue to be relentless in our efforts to provide uninterrupted, quality care to thousands of people across four states and in 15 communities.