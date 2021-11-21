Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow, Laundry

× Expand Cortney Armitage Former Madisonian Brett Newski.

$15.

media release: Milwaukee-based alternative songwriter/illustrator/ podcaster BRETT NEWSKI's first ever book and it's accompanying soundtrack, It's Hard To Be A Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world, and having more fun is out now.

The release which blends humor with mental health struggles, has been praised by Billboard, Glide Magazine, Under The Radar, American Songwriter, The Big Takeover, NPR's New Music Friday and more.

Today Brett Newski is pleased to present the official video for the soundtrack's anti-pop blaster "Varsity." The video, which was directed by Max Hauser and features cinematography by Jon Kline, debuted at PopMatters along with an exclusive interview with Brett Newski. On the video Brett Newski says, "I came up with the concept to make fun of our lowest moments in high school; bullies, being scared of girls, social awkwardness and trying to fit in. Basketball was the highlight of high school, so we wanted to make it the highlight of the video."

About the song and inspriation to release It's Hard To Be A Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun Brett tells PopMatters, "I was channeling my life as a young person, thinking about how tricky it is to be a young person and figure it all out even though you have such little information." He adds, "Just like most people, youth was tough despite my parents being amazing. Middle and High school were a social war zone. However, the struggle is key. And I'm glad I got my ass kicked physically and emotionally growing up."

Brett Newski also just announced an extensive fall tour in support of the book and album.

The idea for It's Hard to be a Person defeating anxiety, surviving the world, and having more fun came about several years ago, after Brett Newski posted a few silly drawings making fun of his own anxiety and depression. The response to them was warmer than anticipated, and fans kept asking for more.

On the book Brett Newski says:

Humor has always been a primary mode of therapy for me. I still make fun of my own anxiety and 'depresh' as catharsis. I sing about it on tour, talk about it on my podcast, and draw pictures of it here in this book. Putting my formerly-private-feelings out into the world has been tremendous therapy for me, and I wish I would’ve done it sooner.

Over the span of many years, I’ve been illustrating the 'hacks,' 'strategies,' or 'exercises' that have worked best for me in combating the struggles in my head. More than anything I want this book to be useful for people.

I’m not a doctor, just a person who spends too much time in my head. The objective of It’s Hard to Be a Person is not to give unsolicited advice, but to hopefully save you some headaches on the long n’ winding road of life in your brain.

Brett Newski also tackles mental health issues on his podcast Dirt from the Road. Recent guests include Stelth Ulvang (of the Lumineers), All American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional, Guster, Heartless Bastards, Verve Pipe, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Frank Turner. Tune in to the podcast here: https://brettnewski. biglink.to/dirtfromtheRoad

Brett Newski is an alternative songwriter, illustrator and podcaster based in Milwaukee. He has been featured on Rolling Stone, NPR, American Songwriter, SiriusXM, Boston Globe and Paste. He has played alongside acts like Pixies, Violent Femmes, Courtney Barnett, Manchester Orchestra, Better than Ezra & New Pornographers.

“When I’m on the road doing comedy, half my job is anxiety. Brett’s book is a great tool for how to use that energy. And the best part is, when I’m too lazy to read, I can just look at the pictures.” - Charlie Berens, Manitowoc Minute

“I love how easy Newski makes it to plow through the dark stuff with some well placed humor and grit.” - Stelth Ulvang (of the Lumineers)

"When life’s struggles get you down, singer-songwriter Brett Newski provides the perfect pick-me-up with his new book and accompanying soundtrack album." - PopMatters

"Showcases the unapologetically frank but not overly aggressive nature of 90s alt. rock perfectly." - American Songwriter

“Newski's live shows are part rock n' roll, part stand up, and part therapy. In the end, the room is won over.” - Jim McGuinn, The Current