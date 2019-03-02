× Expand Brett Stepanik

press release: Boom & Zoom! Rock Photo Art Show by Brett Stepanik w/Ka-Boom! Box guest DJ's including Dirtnap Records Official very own Ken Cheppaikode & members of Dumb Vision.

The Boom and Zoom show will feature work by local freelance photographer, Brett Stepanik. He will be diving deep into his archives to show images solely documenting music at Mickey's over the past nine years.

Brett moved to Madison nine years ago to pursue school for photography. When Brett isn't shooting photos, he can be found tromping around the east side with his five year old son Angus, wrenching on bicycles or backpack racing thousands of miles across the country.

21+

Always FREE