ONLINE: Brett Young

media release: Multi-platinum performer Brett Young will “Catch” an unforgettable flight to Florida as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Mastercard announced plans today to celebrate the launch of the all-new Free Spirit® loyalty program and Free Spirit Mastercard with Brett Young: Live from the Runway. Young’s performance will be the first-ever concert streamed worldwide from the runway of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport—with planes speeding past as fast as the new Free Spirit, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.*