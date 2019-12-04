Brew Lights

press release: December 4 @ 6 pm - 9:00 pm

$20 – $85

Join us for our annual 21+ beer tasting event! Sample beers from local and regional breweries as you marvel at the spectacle of over 800,000 lights throughout the zoo!

Tickets:

VIP Tickets ($85) Enjoy early access to the zoo (5:30 pm) for an exclusive polar bear encounter, plus all the benefits of General Admission!

General Admission ($45 in advance/$60 at the gate) Fill your commemorative glass with unlimited tastings from breweries, enjoy a live DJ, unlimited carousel rides, and a photo booth all while enjoying the sparkle of our Zoo Lights!

Designated Driver ($20) Enjoy unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and know that you will be able to remember all the antics your friends get into as you revel in the holiday cheer!

Participating breweries (will be updated as we receive confirmations): Capital Brewery, Delta Beer Lab, Hop Haus Brewing, One Barrel, Potosi Brewery, Rockhound Brewing, Wisconsin Brewing Company, Working Draft Beer Company