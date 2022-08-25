Brew with a View

Korth Park W8930 Korth Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

media release: There is no admission fee to Korth County Park!

Live musical performances each night from 5 to 8 pm. Beverages by Tyranena Brewing Company. Delicious food vendors: El Grito Taqueria, Crawfish Junction and Big Daddy O's BBQ will be at each event.

All with a beautiful view of Rock Lake!

2022 Performers are:

May 26 - The Roadhouse Chiefs

June 23 - Hearthfire

July 28 - The Ryan McGrath Band

August 25 - The Dirty Groove Band

Parking is limited, carpool if possible. Park closes at dusk. Families welcome. Grab your lawn chairs and join us!

The Brew With A View series events are fundraisers for the Jefferson County Parks Department. Funds are raised through beverage sales so please no carry-in beverages.

