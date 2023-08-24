× Expand Sweet Music Chica A person playing guitar. Paul Filipowicz

media release: Live musical performances each night from 5 to 8 pm. Beverages by Tyranena Brewing Company. Delicious food vendors: El Grito Taqueria, Crawfish Junction and Big Daddy O's BBQ will be at each event.

All with a beautiful view of Rock Lake!

2023 Performers are:

May 25 - The Roadhouse Chiefs

June 22 - The Van Eskes

July 27 - The Ryan McGrath Band

August 24 - The Paul Filipowicz Blues Band

Parking is limited, carpool if possible. Park closes at dusk. Families welcome. Grab your lawn chairs and join us!

The Brew With A View series events are fundraisers for the Jefferson County Parks Department. Funds are raised through beverage sales so please no carry-in beverages. There is no admission fee to Korth County Park!