Brews & Bingo

RSVP

Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin

media release: Come play bingo while supporting Rock River Coalition at our 2023 Brews & Bingo fundraiser at Tyranena’s Beer Garden in Lake Mills on 1025 Owen St! All proceeds from bingo will go to Rock River Coalition, and Tyranena will graciously donate $1 for every pint purchased. Purchase a $10 Bingo Card to play all night with the opportunity to win great prizes!

Info

Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin
Environment
RSVP
Google Calendar - Brews & Bingo - 2023-06-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brews & Bingo - 2023-06-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brews & Bingo - 2023-06-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brews & Bingo - 2023-06-26 18:00:00 ical