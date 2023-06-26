Brews & Bingo
Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin
media release: Come play bingo while supporting Rock River Coalition at our 2023 Brews & Bingo fundraiser at Tyranena’s Beer Garden in Lake Mills on 1025 Owen St! All proceeds from bingo will go to Rock River Coalition, and Tyranena will graciously donate $1 for every pint purchased. Purchase a $10 Bingo Card to play all night with the opportunity to win great prizes!
