media release: Brian Beard is a Midwestern singer/songwriter raised in Wisconsin Dells, now hailing from LaCrosse. His shows include original music and covers of more well-known artists, including many B-sides.

Playing bass for many years in different bands allowed Brian's musical talent to grow. Now, as a solo artist, he can focus more on the writing of originals and cover song choices.

