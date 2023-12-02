Brian Beard
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Brian Beard is a Midwestern singer/songwriter raised in Wisconsin Dells, now hailing from LaCrosse. His shows include original music and covers of more well-known artists, including many B-sides.
Playing bass for many years in different bands allowed Brian's musical talent to grow. Now, as a solo artist, he can focus more on the writing of originals and cover song choices.
Free.