Brian Courtney Wllson, Anita Wilson, Fall Gospel Fest Choir

press release:SSM Health Fall Gospel Fest

6:30pm-9:30m, Saturday, November 16, 2019, High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd.

Ticket Price: $30 Advance $39 At Door

It's fall, so you know what that means? Yes, Fall Gospel Fest is just around the corner! Fall Gospel Fest, Madison's premier gospel music event provides a platform that brings people together and allows attendees to enjoy some of gospel music's biggest stars, including rising and local gospel favorites to produce an awesome experience of great music, fellowship and praise. The 2019 Fall Gospel Fest line-up features Grammy-nominated artists Brian Courtney Wilson, Anita Wilson and the Fall Gospel Fest Choir. Come join us for our 15th annual worship experience!