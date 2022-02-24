Brian Simpson

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 2/24 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/25-26, Comedy on State.

media release: Brian Simpson is a stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, CA. His background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran has led to a rare combination of life experiences that he manages to channel into a refreshingly unique point of view. Brian is a paid regular at the World-Famous Comedy Store, has been named a New Face 2021 at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, a Comedian to Watch 2021 by Vulture magazine, and recently made his TV debut on Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade. You can catch him next on Season 3 of The Standups which will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
