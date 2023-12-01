Brianna Murray, Hailey Cohen, Timothy Krueger & Scott Gendel

media release: Join three of Madison Opera's Studio Artists for a one-hour recital of opera arias and duets, plus a few Broadway numbers. Soprano Brianna Murray, mezzo Hailey Cohen, bass-baritone Timothy Krueger, and pianist Scott Gendel will share music by Mozart, Handel, Rossini, Gounod, Bernstein, and more.

These recitals are FREE and open to the public - we hope to see you there!