ONLINE: Bricklayers and Tile Setters Trade Presentations and Tours

press release: Please join WRTP/Big Step on Thursday, December 17 at 10:30 AM for a Virtual Trade Presentation & Tour with the Bricklayers and Tilesetters.

The presentation will consist of:

Trade information

Union apprenticeship process

Training center tour

Q&A session

Register here to learn more about the Bricklayers and Tile setters:

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom. us/meeting/register/tZ0kd- yrrjMrGtLI_Z4GAXiMXAhnqYBT3gPF

If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff: