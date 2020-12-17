ONLINE: Bricklayers and Tile Setters Trade Presentations and Tours
press release: Please join WRTP/Big Step on Thursday, December 17 at 10:30 AM for a Virtual Trade Presentation & Tour with the Bricklayers and Tilesetters.
The presentation will consist of:
- Trade information
- Union apprenticeship process
- Training center tour
- Q&A session
Register here to learn more about the Bricklayers and Tile setters:
https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.
If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:
- Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
- Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
- Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org
