ONLINE: Bricklayers and Tile Setters Trade Presentations and Tours

press release: Please join WRTP/Big Step on Thursday, December 17 at 10:30 AM for a Virtual Trade Presentation & Tour with the Bricklayers and Tilesetters.

The presentation will consist of:

  • Trade information
  • Union apprenticeship process
  • Training center tour
  • Q&A session

Register here to learn more about the Bricklayers and Tile setters:

 https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kd-yrrjMrGtLI_Z4GAXiMXAhnqYBT3gPF

If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:

  • Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
  • Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
  • Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org

